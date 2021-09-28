Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2019 – 2027

Global Organic Friction Modifier Additives market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

The Organic Friction Modifier Additives market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Organic Friction Modifier Additives market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key Drivers

Customization of Vehicles is the Most Lucrative Driver

Customizing or modifying the vehicles has been a major driver that is boosting the growth of global organic friction modifier additives market from 2019 to 2027. This is because, vehicle drivers are inclining towards better engine performance in terms of top-speed, torque, and maximum power at sustained revolution per minute (RPM). It for these reasons, vehicle owners are adding organic friction modifier additives to their engines making it smooth and more powerful. As a result of growing popularity of organic friction modifier additives among consumers, the global organic friction modifier additives market is expected to witness a sustainable growth in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Demand for Low Maintenance Components in Industries to Drive the Growth

There are several motorized components in industries like manufacturing and power generation. These components are highly important for the optimum functioning of the factory or power plant. Hence, it is equally important to maintain the health of these components to their best for consistent productivity for a long period of time. Therefore, organic friction modifier additives are finding great applications in such industries. Based on the widespread use of these additives in several industries, the global organic friction modifier additives market is anticipated to grow substantially between 2019 and 2027.

Global Organic Friction Modifier Additives Market: Regional Analysis

At present, the regions of North America and Europe are matured for global organic friction modifier additives market. However, Asia Pacific is emerging a lucrative region for the players dealing in global organic friction modifier additives market. This is because, developing economies like India is focusing on improving the performance of the vehicle not just for the consumers, but also for the environment. Moreover, the growing number of automotive manufacturers in the region also propels the dominance of Asia Pacific over other regions of global organic friction modifier additives market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

