Date Extract Market : Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2019 – 2027

The Date Extract market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Date Extract market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the date extract market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the date extract market has been segmented as-

Powder

Liquid

On the basis of end uses, the date extract market has been segmented as-

Dietary supplements

Food Service

Household Use

Food Industry

Bakery

Confectionary

Nutritional bars

Beverages

Milk shakes

Smoothies

Personal Care

On the basis of distribution channel, the date extract market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C

Hypermarket / Supermarket

Drug store

Specialty store

Online store

Date Extract Market: Key Players

The key players operating in date extract market are Nutricargo LLC., Synthite Industries Ltd., Amoretti Gmbh, Just Date Syrup, AOS Product Pvt. Ltd., SRS Aromatics Ltd., Natures Flavors Inc., Clarks UK Ltd., Graine De Vie LLC. Many manufacturers are focusing to enter the market, as there is increase in demand of date extract for its variety of applications in food and beverage industry.

Date Extract Market Opportunities

The date extract has a large number of health benefits but the absence of customer awareness about its benefits is hindering the development of the date extract market. Consumer awareness and educational marketing are important for the date extract market to grow. Manufacturers are expected to come up with various nutritional food products. Date tree and its products are important economically in North Africa and the Middle East. Hike in demand for dates and its products is expected to be beneficial for these countries. The organic products are in high demand globally therefore, the market for organic date extract is also expected to grow with its usage in food & beverages and personal care products. This will encourage the makers to extend their purchaser base, boosting the development of the date extract market.

Date Extract Market: Regional Outlook

The Middle East, Asia and Africa are the largest cultivators of dates, not only exporting the consumption of dates and its products is also high in these regions. These regions cover high production share of dates and its products. The easy availability of source in these regions is boosting the growth of the market. The market for date extract is expected to grow in North America and Europe due to an increase in demand for natural and organic food ingredients with an increase in knowledge and awareness of food safety.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the date extract market, including but not limited to: regional markets, nature, form, end use, and distribution channel.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The date extract market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

