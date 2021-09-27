Now Available – Worldwide M2M Services Market Report 2019-2026

M2M Services Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global M2M Services industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the M2M Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global M2M Services market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the M2M Services Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the M2M Services industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of M2M Services industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of M2M Services industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of M2M Services Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of M2M Services are included:

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of organization size, service type, industry verticals and region. By organization size, the segments defined are large enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME\’s). Service type includes three segments managed services, professional services and connectivity and data storage services. Industry vertical includes segments namely retail, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, energy and mining, transportation and logistics, oil and gas and others (education, hospitality).

Global M2M Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global M2M services market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence across different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the M2M services market. The comprehensive M2M services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting M2M services market growth.

AT&T, EE LIMITED, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint.com, Gemalto NV, AERIS COMMUNICATIONS, INC., PTC, Oracle, Ericsson AB and Verizon Wireless are some of the major players operating within the M2M services market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global M2M Services Market

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SME\’s

By Service Type

Managed Services

Professional Services

Connectivity and Data Storage Services

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Mining

Transportation and Logistics

Oil and Gas

Others (Education, Hospitality)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2018-2025 M2M Services market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

