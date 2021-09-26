New Boat Market: Trends, Analysis, Market shares, Types, Applications, Key players Forecast 2019-2023
The global New Boat market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this New Boat market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the New Boat market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the New Boat market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the New Boat market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sulkha Shipyard
American Skier
Andre & Rosenqvist
Angler Pro Boats
Bayliner
Boston Whaler
Brunswick Boat Group
Carver Yachts
Chaparral Boats
Chris-Craft Boats
Cimmarron Boats
Clyde Boats
Cobalt Boats
Correct Craft
Crownline Boats
Cruisers Yachts
Evinrude
Front Street Shipyard
Glastron
Gulf Craft
Amels
Azimut
Baglietto
Benetti
Amel Yachts
Bnteau
Bristol Yachts
Cabo Rico Yachts
Catalina Yachts
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Unpowered or Human-powered Boats
Sailboats
Motorboats
Others
Segment by Application
Household Use
Commercial Use
Military Use
Each market player encompassed in the New Boat market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the New Boat market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald