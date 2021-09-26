Bio methane Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top 10 Global Players

In this report, the global Bio methane market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Global Biomethane Market, by Feedstock

Agricultural Waste

Energy Crops

Industrial Waste

Municipal Waste

Sewage Sludge

Others

Global Biomethane Market, by Production Method

Anaerobic Digestion

Gasification

Global Biomethane Market, by Application

Heat Generation

Electricity Generation

Alternative Fuel

Global Biomethane Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Sweden U.K. France Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Europe is the leading consumer of biomethane across the globe. The region constitutes more than 50% share of the global market. The market in North America is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

In terms of alternative fuel consumption, Sweden leads the world

Recently, concerns related to fossil fuels have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers operating in the biomethane market.

By 2020, around 48 new biomethane plants are planned to be built in the U.K., with an investment of up to EUR 455 Mn

