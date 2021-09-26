Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The content of the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of solution, the global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market report covers the following solutions:

Growth Drivers

Growth of the Paints and Coatings Industry Bolsters Market Demand of Aliphatic solvents & thinners

The global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is majorly driven by the increasing use of mineral spirits in place of turpentine. Most of the painters prefer using mineral spirits as a paint thinner as it comes with a cheaper price, less pungent odor and is not as sticky as turpentine.

Furthermore, the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market also gains momentum from the high growth of the paints & coatings industry. The construction and automotive industries have been on the growth trajectory for some time now. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have given the much-needed impetus to the construction and automotive industry, which has furthered the use of paints and coatings. With the increasing use of paints and coatings, the global demand for aliphatic solvents & thinners is accelerated.

Global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is divided into the five principal regions of North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific regions is likely to account for the leading share of the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market during the assessment timeframe.

South Korea, Japan, India, and China are the major buyers of aliphatic solvents and thinners in the region. Rapid urbanization together with increasing base of population in the region and rise in the disposable income of the people in the region have contributed toward the expansion of the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market.

The global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is segmented as:

Type

Varnish Makers’ & Painters’ Naphtha

Mineral Spirits

Hexane

Heptane

Others (Paraffinic Solvent, Pentane, and Solvent 140)

Application

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning & Degreasing

Adhesives

Aerosols

Rubbers & polymers

Printing inks

Others (Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, and Automotive)

The Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market? Why solution has the largest consumption in region? Which end-user segment remains the leading consumers of the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners across the globe?

All the players running in the global Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market are elaborated thoroughly in the Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Aliphatic Solvents & Thinners market players.

