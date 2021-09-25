Super Absorbent Polymer Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Super Absorbent Polymer market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Super Absorbent Polymer market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Key Trends

The substantially rising demand for high-end absorbent raw materials in making adult incontinence products, such as female hygiene products, and baby diapers is a key factor driving the superabsorbent polymers market. The uptake is catalyzed by rising awareness about health and hygiene, coupled with burgeoning disposable incomes of consumers especially in developing economies. Relentless efforts by researchers to demonstrate strikingly high water-absorbance potential of superabsorbent polymers has spurred its use in hydrogel agriculture technology. The substantial need for improving the soil quality to boost crop yield in the agriculture industry in numerous developing and developed countries is bolstering the expansion of the global market. The promising role of superabsorbent polymers in improving the performance of cementitious building materials is a notable trend expected to accentuate the market. Recent studies assessing the favorable impact of these polymers in rocky slopes eco-engineering also augurs well for the market.

Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market: Market Potential

Efforts are being made in various parts of the world to augment the production capacities of raw materials used in superabsorbent polymers, which will catalyze the rapid growth of the market. An Indonesia-based company Nippon Shokubai Indonesia, PT has announced in October to build a large acrylic acid plant in the country. The commercial operations are likely to start not before November, 2021. The facilities once operational will help meet burgeoning demand for acrylic acid, a key feedstock for superabsorbent polymers. The impact is most likely to be witnessed in Asia Pacific economies. The polymers produced using this feedstock will be majorly used for making baby diapers and adult incontinence products. In another development, Saudi Arabia-based company, Petro Rabigh has announced to sell more grades of superabsorbent polymers beginning early next year.

Various regional markets for superabsorbent polymers will benefit from growing government initiatives for adoption of superabsorbent polymers to improve agriculture productivity, especially in drought-hit regions, cold regions, and mountainous terrain. The growing efforts provide robust thrust to the demand for superabsorbent polymers in these regions.

Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market: Regional Outlook

The study offers granular assessment of the current opportunities and lucrative avenues in key regions. The analyses evaluate the trends fueling the use of these polymers in major end-use industries in regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa. The extensive use of superabsorbent polymers in adult incontinence products is a notable factor generating sizeable revenues in developed markets, such as North America and Europe. The changing attitude toward hygiene in developing economies notably in Asia Pacific is opening lucrative avenues in this region. Several economies of the region are expected to witness burgeoning demand for superabsorbent polymer-based materials in the personal care industry.

Global Super Absorbent Polymer Market: Competitive Analysis

The report on the superabsorbent polymer market offers a critical assessment of the various elements of the competitive dynamics, such as key strategies influencing the intensity of competition. Recent product development and production initiatives by top players are also analyzed in the study. Some of the companies that vie for prominent stakes in the global superabsorbent market are Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Yixing Danson Technology, Evonik Industries AG, Songwon Industrial, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, and BASF SE.

