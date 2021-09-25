Releases New Report on the Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions Market 2019 – 2027

Global Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions market report:

What opportunities are present for the Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions being utilized?

How many units of Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Key players operating in the global last-mile logistics digital solutions market

Key players in the global last-mile logistics digital solutions market are listed below: LogiNext Solutions Fixlastmile Peerbits Bringg URBANTZ S.A Zoblite FarEye Jungleworks CubeXie Software Kiva Logic



Global Last-Mile Logistics Digital Solutions Market: research scope

Global Last-Mile Logistics Digital Solutions Market, by Component

Solution

Services

Global Last-Mile Logistics Digital Solutions Market, by Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud Based

Global Last-Mile Logistics Digital Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Last-Mile Logistics Digital Solutions Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key findings of the Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions market in terms of value and volume.

The Last-mile Logistics Digital Solutions report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

