Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2020

segmented as follows:

Landline Devices

Mobile Devices

Standalone Devices

Mobile Applications

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of end user and presents the forecast in terms of value for all the years till 2024.

End user segments covered in the report are as follows:

Home-based Users

Assisted Living Facilities

Hospitals

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of regions in terms of value for the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

To arrive at the market size, the report considers market value of the global personal emergency response systems across the aforementioned geographies. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated in the global personal emergency response systems market over the forecast period. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of the forecast on how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. For this, PMR referred to several subject matter experts in the personal emergency response systems domain. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the market. In this report, quantification of data has been conducted along with provision of quality insights collected directly from the market through discussion with suppliers, distributors, and subject-matter experts.

We have also taken into consideration the year-on-year growth of the global personal emergency response systems market, based on regional growth analysis, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in it.

As previously highlighted, the market for global personal emergency response systems is split into various segments on the basis of product type, end user, and region. All these segments have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the global personal emergency response systems market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global personal emergency response systems market, by region, which is further segmented on the basis of countries and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Regional trends have been introspected, identified, and applied while forecasting the growth rates of the market. Additionally, the absolute dollar opportunity provided in the report is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve from a sales perspective in the global personal emergency response systems market.

In this report, PMR has also developed a market attractiveness index for all three segments, namely product type, end user, and regional segments. This index is intended to help in identifying real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, the global personal emergency response systems market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the global personal emergency response systems product portfolio; their key developments and strategies have also been included wherever possible.

