Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)
In 2018, the market size of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices .
This report studies the global market size of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market, the following companies are covered:
major players in the industry for the year 2012. Some of the significant players in this market include Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, GN ReSound Group and Ai Squared. These market players have been profiled on the basis of attributes such as company overview, strategies adopted by the market leaders to ensure growth, sustainability, financial overview and recent developments.
-
Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices
- Wheelchairs
- Mobility Scooters
- Cranes and Crutches
- Walkers and Rollators
- Transfer Lifts
- Door Openers
- Others (Cushions, Pillow and Back Support)
-
Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products;
- Medical Beds
- Commodes & Showers Chairs
- Ostomy Products
- Bars and Railings
- Others (Bath lifts and Pool Lifts)
-
Hearing Aids
- Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) Aids
- Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids
- In-the–Ear (ITE) Aids
- Canal Hearing Aids
- Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA)
- Cochlear Implants
-
Vision and Reading Aids
- Video Magnifiers
- Braille Translators
- Reading Machines
- Others (Books and Kitchen Appliances)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
