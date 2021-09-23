Superfine Talc Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019 – 2027

Global Superfine Talc market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

The Superfine Talc market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Superfine Talc market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global superfine talc market is consolidated, with presence of large-sized international players. However, presence of small- and medium-sized domestic players makes the market highly competitive. Key players operating in the global superfine talc market are:

Imerys

Mondo Minerals

Minerals Technologies

Golcha Group

Jai Group Company

Nordkalk

IMI Fabi

Liaoning Aihai Talc

Sibelco

Xilolite

Arihant Minchem

Sun Minerals

Superior Materials

Global Superfine Talc Market: Research Scope

Global Superfine Talc Market, by Deposit Type

Talc Carbonate

Talc Chlorite

Others

Global Superfine Talc Market, by End-use Industry

Plastics

Pulp & Paper

Ceramics

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Others

Global Superfine Talc Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



