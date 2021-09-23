Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Report on Recent Adoption 2017 – 2025

Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Energy Management Systems (EMS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Energy Management Systems (EMS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Segmentation

The report segments the global energy management systems market on the basis of criteria such as product type, end-use industry, software, and geography. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into power and energy, telecom & IT, municipal, university, school and hospital systems (MUSH), manufacturing, and commercial and office buildings. On the basis of software, the market is segmented into industrial EMS software, enterprise carbon and energy management software, residential EMS software, and utility EMS software.

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into smart plugs, display device, load control switches, and in-home smart thermostats. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into carbon and energy management, utility billing, customer information system, and demand response. Key applications of energy management systems across areas such as home energy management and building energy management are examined in the report.

Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market: Competitive Landscape

The global energy management systems market features a highly fragmented competitive landscape with a large number of vendors offering numerous products such as simple energy monitoring dashboards, complex monitoring dashboards, and complex energy management software with an elevated level of analytics. The market has also benefitted due to recognizable contribution through innovative technologies by small vendors in niche application areas such as enterprise carbon and energy management.

To stay ahead of the stiff competition that a fragmented competitive landscape invariably features, companies in the global energy management systems market are seen following strategies such as the introduction of customized solutions and acquisition of comparatively small domain proficient players and innovative technologies.

Some of the key vendors in the market are C3 Energy, CA Technologies, Honeywell, Eaton Corporation Plc, Cisco Systems, Tendril Inc., General Electric Company, IBM, Siemens AG, and Schneider Electric SA.

