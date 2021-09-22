Mining Drill Bits Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2019 – 2027

Global Mining Drill Bits market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Mining Drill Bits market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Mining Drill Bits market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Mining Drill Bits market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key Players Operating in the Mining Drill Bits Market

Key players in the mining drill bits market are anticipated to face healthy competition in the near future. Major brands such as Sandvik AB, Caterpillar, MICON-Drilling GmbH, MITSUBISHI MATERIALS Corporation, and Epiroc Sweden AB are investing in research & development and innovation of new products to strengthen their footprints in the global mining drill bits market. Sandvik AB introduced one of the fastest drill bits in the market. The speed of this drilling bit is 10% more as compared to standard drill bits. Sandvik continues to break ground in the drilling industry by introducing innovative and advance drilling bits into the market. Producers in developing countries are focusing on reducing their total cost and increase the profitability of their businesses. A few of the key players operating in the global mining drill bits market are:

Sandvik AB

Caterpillar

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS Corporation

MICON-Drilling GmbH

Brunner & Lay

Boart Longyear

Epiroc Sweden AB

Rockmore International

DATC Group

Western Drilling Tools Inc.

Global Mining Drill Bits Market – Research Scope

Global Mining Drill Bits Market, by Type

Roller Bits

Button Bits

Cross Bits

Anchor Bits

Global Mining Drill Bits Market, by Material

Steel

Tungsten Carbide

Others (Thermally Stable Diamond Bits, Diamond etc.)

Global Mining Drill Bits Market, by Size

Below 5”

5” – 8”

8” – 11”

11” – 14”

Above 14

Global Mining Drill Bits Market, by Application

Surface Mining

Underground Mining

Global Automated Turf Harvester Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

