Coconut Syrup Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend 2018 – 2028

Market Segmentation

Coconut syrup market can be classified on the basis of type, distribution channel, applications, end users, and region.

On the basis of type, coconut syrup market is segmented into

Conventional

Organic

On the basis of distribution channel, coconut syrup market is segmented into

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Specialty stores

Online sales,

Retail stores

Departmental stores.

On the basis of application, coconut syrup market is segmented into

Bakery Products

Sauces and salad

Confectionery

Beverages

Prepared foods

On the basis of end user, coconut syrup market can be segmented into

Industrial

Household

Coconut Syrup Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is the largest manufacturer of coconut syrup in which the Philippines is one of the major manufacturer followed by Indonesia owing to favorable geographical condition for the farming of coconut tree. While major importer for coconut syrup are North America followed by Europe as there is an increased awareness about health. Japan, Middle East and Africa hold huge potential and show substantial growth in terms of increasing consumer spending on nutritional products such as supplements, and bakery & confectionery in these regions.

Coconut Syrup Market: Dynamics

An increase in health awareness in food sector has driven consumers in choosing low calorie and high nutritional value products. According to WHO around 420 million people are diagnosed with diabetes in year 2014 while in 1980 around 100 million people were diagnosed with diabetes. Because of an increase in life style related diseases people are choosing non-sugar sweetener over sugar. Coconut syrup has low glycemic index than glucose and can be used as an alternative sweetener for obese, diabetic and people with dental carries. Non-sugar sweeteners are gaining popularity among diabetic and obese demography, both of these demography are the primary driver. Coconut syrup has a high content of nutrient than maple, agave and honey which gives an advantage to its competition. Organic coconut syrup is GMO free and gluten free. There is no preservative added in the organic coconut syrup and it provide natural antioxidants. In food sector, organic market is growing substantially for instance in the U.S. the organic food market is expected to grow approximately more than 10 percent in near future. People believe organic food to be healthier than conventional food. Restraints for coconut syrup is a limited supply of raw material and instability of demand in the market. There is no comprehensive medical and comparative study with competition on the health benefits. Another restraints are adulteration, unregulated processing and expensive & complex procedure of organic certification of the product.

Coconut Syrup Market Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in coconut syrup market includes Wichy Plantation Company (Pvt) Ltd, Bali Nutra Ltd, Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V., Holos Integra, Wholesome Sweeteners Inc., Benevelle Coporation, Nutramarks Inc., Coconut Secret, Coconut Merchant Ltd, TREELIFE COCO SUGAR, ANDY ALBAO CORPORATION, Singabera and other regional players.

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

