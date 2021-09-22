Biopesticides Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Biopesticides market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6219&source=atm



Competitive Landscape

The Global Biopesticides Market is a dynamic one with a number of developments marking its landscape. And, these developments are shaping the outlook of the market. Also, these determine the kind of competition the market faces over the forecast period. A glimpse into the competitive landscape is below.

The global biopesticides market is slightly fragmented and prominent payers occupying the market landscape are Bayer CropScience (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Isagro (Italy), Valent BioSciences Corporation (US), Certis (US), Koppert (Netherlands), Bioworks (US), Stockton Group (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), and UPL (India), among others. For most of the players, product development holds key to a brighter future, and a larger market share.

Global Biopesticides Market: Key trends and driver

The global biopesticides market is on the road to massive growth, which will generate a slew of opportunities for the market players operating the field. Some of the trends and drivers which are behind this growth are outlined below:

Registration is Easy – Owing to low risks as compared to chemical or synthetic pesticides, registration for biopesticides is easy. Thus, it surprises no one to note that it takes less than a year to get new biopesticides registered. On the other hand, a chemical pesticide takes 3 years on an average. Additionally, a lot of developing nations are further simplifying the process to promote biopesticides. Some are also directing investment in research. And, this is leading to improvement in the landscape, generating great opportunities for market players to dabble with.

Demand for natural or herbal products is seeing an increase in demand across major industry verticals. And, agriculture is no different. And, as better products are launched, demand only improves. Some of the active ingredients in biopesticides are as effective as ate those if chemical or synthetic pesticides. This helps drive much growth in the global biopesticides market.

Global Biopesticides Market: Regional Analysis

The largest regional market in the global landscape is set to be North America, owing to United States’ heavy contribution. Besides, the region sees growth due to growing popularity of green agricultural practices. Moreover, many products have been lost over the years due to poor performance or obsolescence. However, the position of fastest growing market will be held by South America, which will record a significant 16%+ CAGR over the forecast period.

Another region that will be significant in terms of growth over this period is the Asia Pacific (APAC). This growth that the region is set to chart in the global biopesticides market is owed to stringent regulations and government support extended towards biopesticides.

The report is segmented into the following:

Product:

Bioherbicide

Bioinsecticide

Biofungicide

Formulation:

Liquid Formulation

Dry Formulation

Ingredient:

Microbial Pesticide

Plant Pesticide

Biochemical Pesticide

Mode of Application:

Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment

Post-harvest

Application:

Crop-based

Non-crop-based

For regional segment, the following regions in the Biopesticides market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald