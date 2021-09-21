Software-defined Security Market Overview and Forecast up to 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Software-defined Security market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Software-defined Security market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Software-defined Security market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Software-defined Security market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Software-defined Security market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Software-defined Security market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of solution, the global Software-defined Security market report covers the following solutions:

Trends and Opportunities

Demand for quick response and better security and growing use of cloud services are a few of the chief factors powering the market growth. Nevertheless, encounters related to hacking, data protection, and the lack of skilled personnel are the aspects hampering the growth of the software-defined security market. Growing investments and ongoing technological advancements are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the global market. Organizations are anxious about the security of the automated and virtualized infrastructure before implementing Software-Defined Networking (SDN). SDSec aids enterprises in the automation and placement of network security controls by employing software instead of the conventional security controls. It is accomplished through specific policies that are distinct and tailored according to particular business needs.

Global Software-defined Security Market: Regional Analysis

The global software-defined security market is expected to be led by North America owing to the growing awareness among people regarding the benefits of SDS. The Middle East and Africa is also expected to witness strong growth due to robust technological advancements in the region.

Global Software-defined Security Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the companies in the market are Juniper Networks, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., EMC Corporation, Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc., and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

