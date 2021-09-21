Proton Battery Market : Segmentation, Industry Trends and Development to 2019 – 2027

Global Proton Battery market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Proton Battery market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Proton Battery market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Proton Battery market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Drivers and Restraints of Global Proton Battery Market

Increase in environmental awareness is expected to drive the global proton battery market during the forecast period. Demand for environment-friendly energy storage and power supply has been rising significantly since the last few years. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Proton batteries do not release any emissions; thus, increase in environmental awareness is expected to drive the global proton battery market.

Proton battery with the size of 5.5 square centimeters is able to store the same amount energy per unit mass as current lithium-ion battery. Hence, proton battery can provide high energy storage in small size. This is expected to boost the proton battery market during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for more advanced batteries in various industries such as automobile, aerospace, defense, and consumer electronics is anticipated to drive the proton battery market in the near future

Li-ion battery possesses more current density than proton battery. This is estimated to be the major factor restraining the proton battery market during the forecast period.

Proton batteries are not yet commercialized; therefore, the initial investment for commercialization is high. High initial investment is anticipated to be another factor hampering the proton battery market during the forecast period.

Global Proton Battery Market: Segmentation

In terms of end-user, the global proton battery market can be segmented into automobile, aerospace, defense, energy, electronics, and others. Demand for electric vehicles has been rising significantly in the automobile segment since the last few years. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Thus, the automobile is projected to be the leading segment of the proton battery market in the near future.

Global Proton Battery Market: Regional Segmentation

Based on region, the global proton battery market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global proton battery market in the near future. The market in the region is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to the increase in household income, and rise in paying capacity, and growth in awareness about environmental issues among consumers.

North America is projected to account for vital share of the proton battery market in the near future. The U.S. is estimated to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

The market in Europe is projected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. Germany and France are likely to lead the proton battery market in Europe during the forecast period.

The proton battery market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period

Key Developments

In March 2018, scientists from The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University, Australia, created the proton battery. Scientists believe these batteries might be useful in household storage of electricity from solar photovoltaic panels. These batteries can also be used for medium-scale storage in electricity grids and electric vehicles with some modifications.

Key Players/Research Institutes in Market

The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University

Global Proton Battery Market: Research Scope

Global Proton Battery Market, End-user

Automobile

Aerospace

Defense

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Proton Battery Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

