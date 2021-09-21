Liquid Roofing Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Liquid Roofing market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: machine segment, product type segment, end use segment and regional segment.



Global Liquid Roofing Market: Trends and Opportunities

The competition amongst the prominent companies is projected to trigger the growth of the international liquid roofing market. In response to the need for survival in the competitive environment of the global market, the top industry players have been counting on decisive growth strategies such as collaborations with potential giant players and development of novel products.

A sizable amount of growth is accredited to the ascending focus on the development of the construction sector. In the event, there has been an escalating requirement for buildings that are energy-efficient. The construction industry could lay a robust platform for elastomeric membranes to display a stallion growth. Elastomeric membranes are one of the critical segments of the global liquid roofing market according to type of material. Ranked before silicone coating in the global market, elastomeric membranes are anticipated to gain traction over other material types chiefly due to their voluminous employment in the construction sector. They find application in the protection of surfaces against the common odds, such as certain chemicals and abrasion, and waterproofing.

The other types of liquid roofing that are likely to make their presence known could be bituminous, acrylic, polyurethane (PU), and PU and acrylic hybrids.

Global Liquid Roofing Market: Regional Outlook

As for most of the roofing markets, Asia Pacific could top the geographical segmentation of the world liquid roofing market. The residential sector can emerge as a powerful booster of the regional market, mainly on the back of a faster growing application of liquid roofing. Developing nations such as Turkey, Indonesia, Brazil, and India are considered to be great grounds for establishing the liquid roofing business in Asia Pacific. This projection is based on the rapid pace of urbanization witnessed in these emerging economies. As a result, liquid roofing could find a larger application in the building of residential properties.

As for the dominance exhibited in the past, Asia Pacific could take the legacy forward during the course of the forecast period on account of heavy foreign investments, elevating living standard, robust industrial base, and enlarging production facilities. The regional market is predicted to take advantage of the connection between the liquid roofing market and construction industry. New construction activities are prognosticated to take precedence between the forecast years due to the acceptance of nuclear families, swelling concerns with regard to waterproofing and infrastructure development, altering home ownership preferences, and augmenting income levels.

Global Liquid Roofing Market: Companies Mentioned

The significant players in the international liquid roofing market are envisioned to fortify their status in the industry with certain plans of action. These could include technological developments, perpetual implementation of development tactics, intelligently parked research and development centers, and heterogeneous product portfolio. Among others, Parker Hannifin, Indium Corporation, Bergquist Company, AkzoNobel N.V., 3M, Saint-Gobain, Dow Chemical, and Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik (BASF) are reckoned to be the key companies operating in the global market.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Liquid Roofing market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

