Intraoperative Imaging Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2017 – 2025

Key Trends

The surge in demand for minimally-invasive surgeries and the increasing adoption of MRI, CT, and PET to complement the already-existing routine imaging devices are the key factors propelling the market. The significant success of intraoperative MRI imaging in transforming contemporary neurosurgical procedures and brain surgeries has fuelled the market. In addition, the development of high-end technologies by manufacturers has helped clinicians perform complicated surgeries with accuracy, thereby stimulating the demand for intraoperative imaging devices and tools. Advancements in computer-assisted surgery devices and image-guided robots have led to newer applications. Emerging applications include visualization of vasculature and treatment of vascular malformations of the spinal cord; this is expected to unlock exciting opportunities for market players.

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Market Potential

A large number of medical device manufacturers are focusing on developing intraoperative imaging devices and tools with advanced functionalities that can be used in a wide range of clinical conditions. Several players are also offering upgrades in intraoperative imaging CT scanners and MRIs, which helps in selective tumor targeting.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. based in the U.S. is a clinical stage company in biotechnology focused on oncology, announced in March, 2017 that it was granted a patent by the Japanese Patent Office for its phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) optical agents. The patent, known as JP6073961, elaborates on the use of PDCs consisting of CLR 1501 and CLR 1502 in intraoperative tumor imaging in vitro as well as in vivo. The patent expires on May 11, 2030. The PDCs compounds make use of the PDC cancer targeting delivery platform for tumor targeting optimization and facilitates the treatment and diagnostic imaging of cancer. The patent for the product candidate provides a wealth of opportunities for partnerships and collaborations for the biotech company, which is expected to enhance the clinical utility of the intraoperative imaging technology. This will also enable the company to expand its product portfolio in the coming years. The product portfolio mainly includes CLR 125, useful for the treatment of micro metastatic disease; CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography (PET) imaging PDC; and CLR 1502, used in intraoperative non-invasive tumor imaging.

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Regional Outlook

North America is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for companies in the intraoperative imaging market. The impressive growth of the North America market is attributed to constant technological upgrades and advancements in imaging devices, coupled with increasing collaborations among leading players. Furthermore, the advent of platforms aimed at better integration of intraoperative imaging and MRI-compatible navigational systems is anticipated to boost the regional market in the coming years. The increasing adoption of intraoperative imaging systems in Latin America and Asia Pacific, attributed to soaring demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, will catalyze the growth of these regional markets over the forecast period.

Global Intraoperative Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis

Several medical device manufacturers are entering into partnerships and collaborations with leading players to consolidate their market presence across various regions. Key companies operating in the intraoperative imaging market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Brainlab AG, and Medtronic.

