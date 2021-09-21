Dietary Fibers Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to2018 – 2028

Dietary Fibers Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Dietary Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dietary Fibers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Dietary Fibers Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

segmentations of the market have been done on the basis of product type, source, application, and region.

Global Dietary Fibers Market: Notable Developments

Change is a constant process for any market and so the global dietary fibers market has witnessed some over the past few years. These developments exhibit the changing dynamics of the market. One such development is mentioned below:

In 2017, Coca-Cola Company introduced Coca-Cola Fiber+ in Japan functional foods market. It is one of the offerings in the list of Food of Specified Health Use (FOSHU) drinks in Japan. This zero-calorie beverage comes with 5 grams of non-digestible dextrin, which is a rich source of dietary fiber. The functional benefits of Coca-Cola Fiber+ is expected to gain popularity among health-conscious consumers as they restrain absorption of fat and assists in the regulation of triglycerides level in blood. Product launches such as this are likely to keep the dietary fiber market afloat in years to come.

Some of the key market players of the global dietary fibers market are

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Procter & Gamble Company

Rettenmaier & Sohne Gmbh & Co,

Novus International Inc.,

Grain Processing Corporation

Roquette Freres S.A.

I Dupont De Nemours & Company

Global Dietary Fibers Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Occurrences of Cardiovascular Diseases to Accentuate Demand for Dietary Fibers

The global dietary fibers market islikely to gain traction from the benefits derived from functional food, which goes beyond the need for basic nutritional requirements. Consumers are more inclined toward taking preventive measures when it comes to illnesses.

One of the well-established ways to diminish the chances of developing a cardiovascular disease is to reduce the level of serum LDL cholesterol though lesser consumption of saturated fat. Four vital water-soluble fiber types are guar gum, pectin, psyllium, and β-glucan. These fibers reduce the level of concentrated serum LDL cholesterol effectively. In addition to that, epidemiological studies recommend intake of water-soluble fiber rich diet to reduce the probability of cardiovascular diseases.

Some of the prominent market players in the nutraceuticals sector such as Cargill Corporation, Arla Foods amba, and Danone S.A are adding fiber as an important ingredient in the making of nutraceuticals. Such a move by nutraceuticals producers is likely to offer ample growth opportunities for the global dietary fibers market. Functional food is gaining popularity across the globe gradually..

Global Dietary Fibers Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa,South America, Europe, and North America comprise the major regions of the globaldietary fibers market.

From the regional standpoint,North America is likely to command the global dietary fibers market. Such regional dominance is owing to the increasing incidences of obesity and cardiac arrest among the elderly and the young people as well. In addition to that, increasing capability to spend on premium and healthy food products is driving the North America dietary fibers market.

The global dietary fibers market is segmented as:

Product

Soluble

Insoluble

Source

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Application

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Animal Nutrition

Customize This Report @

The Dietary Fibers Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

