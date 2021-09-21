Acetabular Prostheses Market size and forecast,2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Acetabular Prostheses market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Acetabular Prostheses market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

leading vendors including Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG are focusing on developing implants that do not wear out with times. The use of cross-linked polyethylene helps in development of resistant and durable hip implants.

The acetabular prostheses market is projected to witness key mergers, acquisitions, or strategic partnerships in the years to follow.

Some of the notable vendors in the global acetabular prostheses market are Smith & Nephew Plc, and Stryker.

Global Acetabular Prostheses Market: Growth Drivers

Use of 3D Printing Technology to Aid Market Growth

The global market for acetabular prostheses has been expanding at a stellar pace as new technologies for implants come to the fore. The most recent development in the field of prosthetics is the use of 3 printing technologies. The use of 3D printing for the development of acetabular prosthetics offers a high level of customization. Hence, the global market for acetabular prostheses is projected to expand alongside advancements in the field of 3D printing.

Rising Incidences of Injuries and Accidents

The rising incidence of injuries due to road accidents has given an impetus to the growth of the global acetabular prostheses market. Severe sports injuries have also called for the use of hip prosthetics over the past.

Global Acetabular Prostheses Market: Regional Outlook

The global acetabular prostheses market can be regionally segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The market for acetabular prostheses in North America is expanding due to advancements in the field of prosthetics in the US.

The global acetabular prostheses market can be segmented as:

Based on Fixture

Cementless acetabular prostheses

Hybrid and reverse hybrid acetabular prostheses

Cemented acetabular prostheses

