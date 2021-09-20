Smart/Connected Street Lights Market to Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2017 – 2025

Smart/Connected Street Lights Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Smart/Connected Street Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Smart/Connected Street Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2813&source=atm

Smart/Connected Street Lights Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Key Trends

USPs of smart/connected street lights is that they aid in bringing down consumption of energy and save electricity and other costs. Besides they also have a positive impact on the environment. This is because an ideal smart light has solar panels, batteries, lightings, and network devices for communications. In fact, smart lighting is considered to be highly efficient and therefore has a very positive impact on the conservation of energy.

Apart from that, with technological progress it has become possible to intimate the right department about the malfunctioning of streetlight as soon as it occurs. Thus smart and connected street lighting has myriad advantages. It also holds a lot of possibilities to integrate applications to it. For example, it can be leveraged to gather information about the weather and can also act as CCTV surveillance system and GRPS system.

Apart from that, smart/connected poles are being installed with Volte 4G technology for improving the mobile phone coverage. Renting the poles to the cell carriers create an opportunity for authorities to generate revenues.

Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market: Market Potential

Streetlights all over the world are currently being upgraded with traditional sodium lamps being swiftly supplanted with energy-efficient, reliable LED lighting. Hence, this is just the perfect time to push ahead with progressive lighting systems such as smart or connected street lights. With modern sophisticated technologies such as cloud and fog computing, the market is expected to receive further fillip.

Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global market for smart or connected street lights are Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently, Europe leads the market on the back of different lighting companies working towards deployment of smart lighting controls in both private and public areas. North America is expected to emerge as another attractive market in the years ahead. Since the cost of operating lighting in North America for commercial spaces is substantially high, smart lighting which is cost effective has emerged as a viable option. Besides, regulations and energy policies to limit the energy consumption in North America has also stoked the market for connected or smart street lights in the region.

Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global market for smart or connected street lights are General Electric, Telensa, Tech Mahindra, Osram, Wipro, Philips, Echelon Corporation, Tvilight, Verizon Enterprise, Sierra Wireless, and Sunview LED. In order to up sales, these companies are pitching their products to government and other associations.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=2813&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Smart/Connected Street Lights Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=2813&source=atm

The Smart/Connected Street Lights Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart/Connected Street Lights Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Market Size

2.1.1 Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Smart/Connected Street Lights Production 2014-2025

2.2 Smart/Connected Street Lights Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Smart/Connected Street Lights Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Smart/Connected Street Lights Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Smart/Connected Street Lights Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Smart/Connected Street Lights Market

2.4 Key Trends for Smart/Connected Street Lights Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Smart/Connected Street Lights Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Smart/Connected Street Lights Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Smart/Connected Street Lights Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart/Connected Street Lights Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Smart/Connected Street Lights Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Smart/Connected Street Lights Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Smart/Connected Street Lights Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald