Global Luxury Goods Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2028

Major players in the global luxury goods market include LVMH Group, Kering S.A., Rolex S.A., L'Oreal Group, Tiffany & Co., Coty, Inc., The Swatch Group Ltd., Prada S.p.A, Compagnie Financière Richemont S.A., Hermes International SCA, Graff Diamonds, Burberry Group plc, Revlon, Inc., and Avon Products, Inc.

The global luxury goods market is expected to grow moderately over the forecast period. However, the market in Rest of the World (RoW) and Asia Pacific (APAC) is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR, owing to major lifestyle changes among consumers in these regions. In addition, consumers in these regions are well-informed about the various fashion trends around the world. Therefore, the market in RoW and APAC regions are poised to grow briskly between 2014 and 2020. The market has been segmented by product type into luxury watches & jewelry, apparels and leather goods, luxury personal care & cosmetics, wines/champagne and spirits, fragrances, and others.

The report includes major drivers of the luxury goods market in the present scenario. Additionally, restraints and opportunities for the same are discussed in detail. The market overview comprises value chain analysis, which describes various stages where companies can add value and strengthen their positions in the market. Furthermore, the report analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting growth of the global luxury goods market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis offers insights on market competition throughout its value chain. The market attractiveness analysis highlights key investing areas in this industry.

Extensive secondary research and primary interviews has been performed to capture only genuine information for analysis in this report.

The global luxury goods market here refers to the market by type and by geography, and is categorized into the following segments:

Global luxury goods market by type

The different types covered under this research study are defined as follows:

Luxury Watches & Jewelry

Apparels and Leather Goods

Luxury Personal Care & Cosmetics

Wines/Champagne and Spirits

Fragrances

Others (tableware, luxury pens)

In addition, the report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following geographical markets:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

In-depth research and high-level analysis will enable market vendors and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about the global luxury goods market, formulate growth strategies, and gain competitive advantage. This study serves to assist manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers in this market and industry to formulate and develop their strategies.

* Estimates 2018-2025 Global Luxury Goods market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

