Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global veterinary anesthesia equipment market was valued at about $0.25 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.38 billion at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2022. The North American market is the largest market for veterinary anesthesia equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The veterinary anesthesia equipment market consists of sales of veterinary anesthesia equipment and related services. Veterinary anesthesia equipment is used to deliver anesthetic agents into patients’ bodies to prevent the pain or discomfort during surgical procedures.

Rising prevalence of oral diseases in dogs and cats is driving the market for veterinary anesthesia equipment used during oral examinations. Diagnosis and treatment of oral diseases, dental cleaning requires pet animals to be under general anesthesia as it is difficult to handle animals when they are awake and conscious.

The high prices of veterinary anesthetic equipment is acting as a restraint on the market. It is expensive for small veterinary hospitals and clinics to buy and maintain anesthesia equipment, thereby limiting market penetration. High price of the equipment can be attributed to advanced technology used in the equipment.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the veterinary anesthesia equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the veterinary anesthesia equipment market are JD medical, Midmark Corporation, Smiths medical, Mindray Medical and Kent Scientific.

