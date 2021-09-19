New Research Report on Bioplastics for Packaging Market, 2019-2028

In 2018, the market size of Bioplastics for Packaging Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bioplastics for Packaging .

This report studies the global market size of Bioplastics for Packaging , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Bioplastics for Packaging Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Bioplastics for Packaging history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Bioplastics for Packaging market, the following companies are covered:

growing demand for bioplastics from the food and beverage industry is helped by an increasing inclination towards packaged food items

The busy lifestyles of people have created a high demand for packaged foods and buyers have begun contributing more towards packaged food and beverages. Consumer spending on packaged products has considerably increased in the last few years due to a high disposable income. In this way, huge amounts of plastic packaging waste is created every month, leading to landfill issues. Makers are leaning toward bioplastics over customary plastics. Manufacturers are concerned about the rising packaging waste across the globe. A high consumption rate of plastic packaging products has created tons of waste across industries. With the rising concern towards sustainability, urban consumers have started buying bioplastics products. As a safe living environment has become one of the major concerns of consumers, they have started preferring bioplastics packaged products over plastic packaged products.

Policy makers are playing major role in creating a sustainable environment. Governments across the world are emphasizing on biodegradable and bioplastics packaging material. Use of bioplastics will also reduce the compositing problem. Countries like China – which largely produces starch based products that are used for manufacturing bio plastic resin – are helping the market to grow. Packaging manufacturers are gaining support from government organisations to promote bioplastics. The manufacturers of packaging products are even receiving extra incentives to use bioplastics materials.

Underdeveloped countries still prefer plastic over bioplastic packaging owing to the high manufacturing costs

Consumers in underdeveloped or developing countries prefer using cheap products over costlier ones as per person spending of consumers is lower in these countries as compared to the developed regions. Bioplastics can be considered costlier due to the high production cost of resins. It requires advanced machinery as the basic plastic packaging machinery is incompatible with bioplastics. Also, the processing cost and labor cost of bioplastics packaged products is comparatively higher than plastic packaged products. This results in a massive increase in the overall cost of the packaging products. Urban consumers who are well aware of the rising landfill issue prefer ecofriendly products such as jute bags, plates made from banana leaves, and bamboo furniture. Yet, in a country like India, the bioplastics packaging market still faces adaptability issues.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Bioplastics for Packaging product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Bioplastics for Packaging , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Bioplastics for Packaging in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Bioplastics for Packaging competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Bioplastics for Packaging breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Bioplastics for Packaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Bioplastics for Packaging sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

