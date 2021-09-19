Body-Worn Temperature Sensors Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2026

Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market, by Types:

Motion Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Position Sensors

Inertial Sensors

Medical Based Sensors

Image Sensors

Others

Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market, by Care Setting

Hospital

Home

Outpatient Clinic

Long-Term Care Facility

Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market, by Patient Demographic

Infant 0 – 24 months

Child 2 – 16 years

Adult 17 – 69 years

Elderly 70 and above

Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market, by Application Fitness and Wellness Smart Clothing and Smart Sports Glasses Activity Monitors Sleep Sensors

Infotainment Smart Watches Augmented Reality Head-Sets Smart Glasses

Healthcare and Medical Continuous Glucose Monitor Drug Delivery Monitors Wearable Patches Temperature BP SPO2

Clinical Setting PACU ED Inpatient Ambulatory/Surgical Dialysis LTC

Industrial and Military Hand Worn Terminals Augmented Reality Headsets

Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market, by End Use Manufacturing

Retail

Trade and transportation

Government and public utilities

Healthcare

Media and entertainment

Banking and financial services

Telecommunication

Information technology

Others Body-Worn Temperature Sensors market, by geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into: North America (the United States, Canada, Others)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Others)

Rest of the World (UAE, Brazil, Others)

https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/3372?source=atm

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald