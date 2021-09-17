Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Research Report by Key Market Players Analysis2017 – 2025

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Key Trends

The emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has brought about the development of advanced VFD technologies that make fans, pumps, ACs, and other devices smarter. Effecting efficiency, these devices can boost the production rate via fewer errors. Lower maintenance costs and high lifespan of equipment that deploy variable frequency drives are some other benefits of these devices.

As these devices are capable of significantly reducing energy costs, consequently bringing down the cost of production, the demand for variable frequency drives will increase substantially. Moreover, as no other method of AC electric motor control can harmonize the speed of the motor with the load requirement, the market will witness a further impetus.

On the other hand, vulnerability of smart variable frequency drives to cyber-attacks might impede the growth of the market. However, the impact of this restraint will be nullified by the emergence of cutting-edge VFD technologies.

Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market: Market Potential

Product innovations, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships are being increasingly adopted by a number of market players. For instance, in March 2016, Ideal Power Inc. announced the successful testing and demonstration of its new variable frequency drive that uses its patented Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA). The new VFDs are apt at controlling the speed of electric motors used across numerous products such as conveyor motors, pumps, HVAC blowers and compressors, and cranes.

Similarly, in July 2016, a new family of VFDs for pumps that supply continuous water pressure throughout the selected location was introduced by Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market: Regional Outlook

The changing regulatory policies and new legislations in different countries of Europe have been fuelling the market in this region. The North America market is expected to hold a major share of the global market thanks to the deployment of VFDs across several industries such as HVAC, packaging, pumping, and machinery equipment. Initiatives aimed at the reduction of carbon emissions and energy footprint by regions such as California have also been aiding growth.

The expeditious growth in infrastructure and urbanization backed by the propitious industrial development in several countries of Asia Pacific are likely to station the region at the fore during the forecast period. Latin America appears to be the fastest growing region. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is also slated for considerable expansion.

Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market: Competitive Analysis

Several manufacturers are receiving orders for their variable frequency drives. For instance, in March 2017, WE Tech Solutions, a prominent provider of energy efficient solutions, received an order for its permanent magnet shaft generator solution from the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSS). Likewise, Simark Controls Ltd., a leading supplier of hybrid power solutions to the mobile and stationary power generation markets, entered an agreement with an oil producer based in Alberta under which it will deliver its variable frequency drive systems to the oil producer.

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for variable frequency drive market are WEG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Crompton Greaves, Emerson Electric Co., and Danfoss.

Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

