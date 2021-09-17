Plant-based Biologics Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Plant-based Biologics market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Plant-based Biologics market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Plant-based Biologics market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Plant-based Biologics market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Plant-based Biologics market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Plant-based Biologics market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Notable Developments

The landscape of Global Plant-based Biologics Market is at the cusp of transformation, owing to notable developments that are contributing largely to shaping its future, including competitive landscape. A glimpse is provided below.

In 2017, Denka, a Japanese company, acquired Icon Genetics Inc, a plant biotech company based out of Germany. The acquisition was worth USD 85 million and it clearly improves the market share and penetration of Denka which can further solidify its position as it can now focus on vaccines and diagnostics reagents, in order to develop new biopharmaceuticals. This is inclusive of biosimilar and ‘biobetter’ antibodies.

The global plant-based biologics market is highly consolidated. And, prominent players in the global plant-based biologics market are PlantForm, IBio Inc., Mapp Biopharmaceutical, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Ventria Bioscience, Medicago Inc., Greenovation Biotech GmbH, Kentucky BioProcessing, PhycoBiologics Inc., Synthon, Fraunhofer IME, Healthgen, PlanetBiotechnology, and Icon Genetics GmbH among others.

Current focus for most companies to chart growth in the global plant-based biologics market is through improving product and focusing on research and development (R&D). Thus, it does not come as a surprise that R&D is a critical focal point. Additionally, to stay ahead of the curve, players opt for mergers and acquisitions. Moreover, partnerships and collaborations entered strategically lead to exploration of synergies for future growth.

Global Plant-based Biologics Market: Key trends and driver

The global next generation memory market is being driven on to a high growth trajectory, owing to a number of factors. Some of the most potent ones are outlined below:

Global Biologics Manufacturers are shifting focus to plant biologics owing to limited availability of alternatives such as mammalian cultures. They not only have the expertise in the field but also core competencies. Besides, as chronic diseases see a rise in incidence, demands for these increase and to meet the unmet demand, plant based biologics offer the perfect alternative. In the United Sates, six in every ten people suffer from a chronic disease and four in evert ten suffer from at least two.

The reason for rising demand for biologics is that they offer a new treatment mechanism. This applies to a wide range of diseases and also includes cancer and immune disorders. Contributing massively is also the innovations and technological advancements, lowering manufacturing costs, allowing for easy storage of plant-based biologics.

Global Plant-based Biologics Market: Regional Analysis

The North American region is set to dominate the market playfield owing to the presence of a wide number of government and private research institutions working actively in the field. An example here would be of Fraunhofer Centre for Molecular Biotechnology. In 2015, it finished off clinical trials for plant-derived recombinant protective antigen (Biological: PA83-FhCMB) for anthrax vaccine.

The report is segmented into the following:

On the basis of plant system, the global plant-based biologics market is segmented into:

Leaf-based

Seeds-based

Fruits-based

Tubers-based

Others

On the basis of source, the global plant-based biologics market is segmented into:

Carrot

Tobacco

Duckweed

Rice

Moss

Alfalfa

Others

All the players running in the global Plant-based Biologics market are elaborated thoroughly in the Plant-based Biologics market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Plant-based Biologics market players.

