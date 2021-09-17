Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices .

This report studies the global market size of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market, the following companies are covered:

Notable Developments

In recent years, substantial advances have been made in identifying the best candidates for surgical fundoplication and other surgical techniques. Growing number of clinical trials has helped improve the outcome of antireflux surgeries, albeit in short term. A recent research by a device maker is aimed at improving the outcome of incisionless approach to fundoplication to rectify the cause of GERD. The clinical data reveals encouraging results in surgical treatment of GERD, thereby boosting the GERD devices market.

EndoGastric Solutions, Inc., a U.S.-based company, has disclosed clinical data that bode well for evidence-based, incisionless surgical technology for treating GERD. The data show that both hiatal hernia (HH) repair and the transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF) when performed through its device, EsophyX, leads to an effective treatment. The data underscores the effectiveness of this concomitant approach in the GERD devices market. The study is unique, contends the company, as it involved largest patient cohort with highest follow-up time in evaluating new approaches in HH+TIF.

Studies such as these offer significant impetus to the uptake of new devices in developed GERD devices markets. This has also opened new approaches in the global GERD devices market especially for patients in primary care and community health care settings world over.

Some of the prominent players in the GERD devices market are PENTAX Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Torax Medical, Inc., MediGus Ltd., and Medtronic Plc.

Global Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices Market: Regional Assessment

On the global front, North America has remained as one of the most lucrative markets in the global GERD devices market. High incidence of obesity-driven GERD and innovations in medical devices in GERD treatments are factors that have helped cement the potential of the North America GERD devices market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific has been witnessing some promising avenues, underpinned by rising healthcare awareness.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

