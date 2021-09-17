Fiber Optic Connectivity Market 2018-2027 Registering A CAGR of 11%

The fiber optic connectivity is a communication exchange technology which transfer information through light or optical fiber. The fiber optic connectivity is used for high speed transmission of data. The fiber optics systems enable long distance of transmission of signal with longer intervals of signal transmission. It has larger bandwidth and is light in weight. The fiber optic connectivity also offers high security while transmitting the data. The fiber optic connectivity are used in various industries such as oil & gas, mining, electric substation and wind power.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076398

The fiber optic connectivity is expected to an important role in the upcoming years. There is growing bandwidth and in long term communications services. The fiber optic connectivity is also applied in various data centers, telecommunication networks and enterprise networks.

Market Size and Forecast

The market is witnessing vibrant growth on the account of growing demand for energy efficient solutions across the various industries coupled with low cost associated with the data transfer. This is expected to boost the growth of fiber optic connectivity market during the forecast period. The growing technological advancement in the field of communication technology is also major reason for the growth of fiber optic connectivity market.

Fiber optic connectivity market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period. The market is witnessing robust growth and it is expected to attain a total market size of USD 14 billion by 2027.The market can be segmented on the basis of component and industry. on the basis of component, it is sub-segmented into hardware, software and services.

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076398

On the basis of services, it is sub-segmented into professional services and testing services. The hardware is expected to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period. The high application of fiber optic in the hardware component such as connectors, cables and assemblies is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period. For instance according to International Telecommunication Union, the total number of fixed broadband subscriptions in 2017 was 1,005 million which increased to 1,075 million in 2018. The growing number of fixed broadband subscriptions is expected to increase the application of fiber optic cables which in turn is expected to propel the growth of overall market during the forecast period.

On the basis of industry, it is sub-segmented into oil & gas, mining, electric substation and wind power.

Key Players

Adtell Integration

Ciena Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ADVA Optical Networking

ADTRAN, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Broadcom, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc

Finisar Corporation

Fiber Optic Services

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Optiwave Systems, Inc.

Lumentum Operations LLC

Request for Sample Copy of Business Report and Customized TOC:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076398

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand from various industrial sectors

The growing demand for fiber optics from various industrial sectors is expected to drive the overall fiber optic connectivity market during the forecast period. Additionally, the fiber optic technology is used in submarines and aircrafts. This is expected to drive the growth of fiber optic connectivity market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing demand from various industrial sectors is also supporting the fiber optic connectivity market over the forecast period.

Widespread Technological Advancement

The increasing technological development coupled with the rising number of data center is increasing the demand for optic connectivity fibers. This is expected to fuel the market growth of the fiber optic connectivity during the forecast period.

Restraints

Technical issues related to connectivity

The increasing technical issues related to fiber optic fiber optic connectivity market is expected to restrain the growth of market during the forecast period.

Request for Complete Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10076398

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Trending New Reports Source:

Smart Labels Market

Antimicrobial Packaging Market

Homogenizers Market

Variable Data Printing Market

PET Packaging Market

Caps and Closures Market

Micro Packaging Market

Laminated Labels Market

Inventory Tags Market

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald