Exterior Architectural Coating Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2017 – 2025

drivers and restraints of the global exterior architectural coating. It also profiles key players in the market based on various attributes such as business strategies, company overview, financial overview, and recent developments.

Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market: Trends and Prospects

Shifting preference of consumers towards eco-friendly waterborne architectural coating, easy availability, and a wide variety of paints formulations are factors that will drive demand growth of the global exterior architectural coating market. These coatings are known to offer protection to buildings from extreme temperatures, severe weather conditions, UV radiations, foreign particles and storms, which is expected to supplement the demand. Fluctuating prices of raw materials such as pigments, titanium dioxide, and resins will limit the growth of the said market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the residential segment of the market is set to witness a high growth over the forecast period. The factors such as increase in disposable income, strong economic growth, improved standard of living coupled with rapid urbanizations is expected to supplement the demand growth of the market over the forecast period. Whereas, based on technology, water based segment is the chief contributor to the market. The demand for this segment is high in comparison due to its easier blending, higher opacity, accurate mixing, superior metallic control, easier application, and cleaning properties. Acrylic segment based on resin type is expected to account for a large market share in the forecast period. Improved flow, superior aesthetics, high UV resistance, durability, weather ability, stain resistance performance, and low cost are some of the factors that increase the demand growth of this segment.

Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market: Regional Analysis

The global exterior architectural coating market can be classified on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the key contributor to the market share, and is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Due to the presence of manufacturing giants in the region, Asia Pacific is deemed to grow. In addition, key companies of North America and Europe are moving their production facility to this region, thereby supplementing the market growth.

Though, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America have not shown a considerable rise in the market overall in given past, but on account of significant development of infrastructural facilities and rising construction of residential and commercial spaces to cater to the increasing demand for houses and offices, these regions are expected to drive the growth of the industry in the said period.

Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market: Competitive Landscape

RPM International, Arkema SA, Kansai Paint, BASF, Nippon Paint, Benjamin Moore, Cromology, Diamond Vogel, Cabot Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Berger Paints, DAW SE, Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems, and Jotun are some of the prominent players in the global exterior architectural coating market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald