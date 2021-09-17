Chemical Tankers Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Chemical Tankers Market is valued approximately USD 29.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Chemical tanker is type of tanker ship or cargo ships that is designed to transport chemicals in bulk quantity. Growth of the Chemical Industry coupled with increasing Demand for Oilseeds/Vegetable Oils & Fats are key driving forces of market growth. Increasing awareness among masses regarding the health benefits resultant from the consumption of vegetable oils & fats is increasing the demand for vegetable oil and fats. For instance, as per Statista, global consumption of palm oil increased from 57.52 million metric tons in 2013/14 to about 69.57 million metric tons in 2018/19. This increasing demand for vegetable oil in increasing the demand for chemical tankers used for shipping vegetables oils and fats. Moreover, increasing Production of Chemicals in emerging economies is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, slow Growth in Crude Oil Production and oil Bunkering Regulations impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Chemical Tankers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to be leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Further, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as flourishing chemical industry, increasing demand for vegetable oils & fats, increasing capacities of chemical manufacturers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Chemical Tankers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bahri

Stolt-Nielsen

Odfjell

Navig8

Mol Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd.

Nordic Tankers A/S

Wilmar International Ltd.

Misc Berhad

Team Tankers International Ltd.

Iino Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Vegetable Oils & Fats

Others

By Fleet Type:

IMO Type 1

IMO Type 2

IMO Type 3

By Fleet size:

Inland

Coastal

Deep Sea

By Fleet material:

Stainless Steel

Coated

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Chemical Tankers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

