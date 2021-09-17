Automotive Pump Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026|With CAGR More than 6.3%

Global Automotive Pump Market is valued approximately USD 15.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automotive pumps are mainly used for transferring automotive fluids in vehicles. Booming automotive industry leads to increase in demand for automotive pumps market. Also, increase in vehicle production along with emission norms, as well as adoption of new technologies are some of the factors which drives the market. The trend shifted towards electrification as well as more importance on fuel efficiency, has encouraged the growth of the automotive pump market. The increase in disposable income of consumers has pushed the demand for passenger cars, which, in turn, has driven the growth of the automotive pump market. Along with the rising vehicle production, increase in the adoption of new technologies, such as gasoline turbochargers, power steering, automatic transmission and gasoline direct injection, is also enhancing the demand for automotive pumps over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Pump Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. China is the largest Automotive Pump market in Asia Pacific, followed by India. Factors such as rising in disposable income, adoption of advanced technology, fast transportation means etc would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Pump Market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aisin Seiki

Delphi

Denso

Johnson Electric

Robert bosch

KSPG

Magna International

SHW

ZF Trq

Continental

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fuel Pump, Water Pump

Windshield Washer Pump

Steering Pump

Transmission Oil Pump

Fuel Injection Pump

Vacuum Pump

Headlight Washer Pump

By Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial vehicle (HCV)

By Technology:

Electric Pump

Mechanical Pump

By Displacement:

Fixed Displacement

variable displacement

By EV Type:

battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric vehicle

Hybrid Electric vehicle

Plug-in Electric Vehicle

By Off-Highway Vehicle:

Construction Equipment

Mining Equipment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

