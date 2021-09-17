Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period until 2026
Global Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market is valued at approximately USD 63.06 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Increasing vehicle production followed by rising road accidents are driving the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per Population Reference Bureau (PRB) road traffic accident is the tenth leading cause of deaths globally and the leading cause of deaths by injury. Moreover, road traffic injuries are predicted to be the third-leading contributor to the global burden of injury by 2020. Additionally, according to World Health Organization in 2016, approximately 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Thus, rising road accidents across the globe would accelerate the adoption of automotive air bags and seat-belts over the forecast period.
On the basis of segmentation, the automotive airbags & seatbelts market is segmented into airbag type, seatbelt type and vehicle type. airbag type is further divided into frontal, knee, & side & curtain. Seatbelts type includes 2-point & 3-point. Vehicle type is further segmented into PC, LCV, Buses, & Trucks and Electric Vehicle is further classified into Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVS), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVS), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVS).
The regional analysis of global automotive airbags & seatbelts market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market owing to technological advancements and increasing automotive sector in the region.
The major market players include-
ZF Friedrichshafen
Denso
Aptiv
Continental
Autoliv
Joyson Electronic
Robert Bosch
Hyundai Mobis
Takata
Toshiba
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Airbag Type:
Frontal Airbags
Knee Airbags
Side & Curtain Airbags
By Seatbelt Type:
2-Point Seatbelt
3-Point Seatbelt
By Vehicle:
Passenger Cars (PCS)
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVS)
Buses & Trucks
By Electric Vehicle:
Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVS)
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVS)
Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS)
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVS)
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
