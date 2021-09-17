Automated Parking System Market Insights Covering Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2026|With CAGR More than 13.3%

Global Automated Parking System mMarket is valued approximately at USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Automated Parking system market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The aAutomated pParking system market is primarily driven owing to surging number of vehicles, scarcity of land for parking, rising urbanization in both the developed and developing countries and escalating demand for green and sustainable parking solutions.

The aAutomated parking management market includes segments of Type, Technology and Application. In the Type segment, Thethe fully automated parking segment is anticipated to hold the largest share considering the forthcoming years. The fFully automated parking system holds the ability to retrieve a car precisely from the parking garage automatically on a real time basis. The high demand for comfort and convenience from consumers, increasing number of luxury projects, and rising adoption of a fully automated parking system by construction companies is driving the fully market .

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10163625

The regional analysis of global aAutomated Parking sSystem market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising number of passenger and commercial vehicles along with rising focus towards development of smart cities. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2016-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kyline Parking AG

Citylift Parking

Robotic Parking Systems Inc

Unitronics

Dayang Parking Co Ltd

Automotion Parking Systems

Dongyang Menics

Katopark

Simmatec

IHI

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

By Mode of Automation

Semi-Automated Parking System

Fully Automated Parking System

By Technology:

Sensor Technology

Mobile Technology

RFID Technology

Other

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10163625

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Target Audience of the Global Automated Parking System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald