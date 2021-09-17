Augmented Reality Software and Services Market – Global Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Augmented Reality Software and Services Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global augmented reality software and services market was valued at about $1.68 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10.38 billion at a CAGR of 57.6% through 2022.

Augmented reality (AR) is increasingly used in various fields such as amusements, retail, entertainment, and medicine. In medicine, the practice of using AR software for surgery, and diagnosis has increased in recent years as it improves precision during operations, reduces medical errors, and gives doctors and patients a better understanding of complex medical problems.

Privacy and security concerns pose significant challenges to the augmented reality (AR) software and services industry. Lack of specific regulation that defining the limitations of augmented reality environment poses serious threat to privacy in the AR environment. AR portals depend on web browsers that can expose the data used by AR software and services and can be attacked by third party easily. Privacy and security of personal information are very crucial and can have very serious implications if not protected.

The combination of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and AR has immense opportunities. AI is the development of system that has the ability to perform tasks requiring human intelligence. AI enables capabilities like real-world object tagging, enabling an AR system to predict the appropriate interface for a person in a given virtual environment, and enhances AR to create a multidimensional and responsive virtual experience that can bring in new levels of insight and creativity.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the augmented reality (AR) software and services market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the augmented reality (AR) software and services market are Wikitude GmbH, Daqri, Zugara, Upskill abd Aurasma.

