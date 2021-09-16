Power Electronics Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Power Electronics market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Power Electronics market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Power Electronics market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Power Electronics market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Power Electronics market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Power Electronics market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be a prominent revenue contributor to the growth of the global market. The rapid expansion of manufacturing facilities along with the robust growth of the consumer goods sector is supplementing the growth of the region. Cost advantages and increasing initiatives taken by governments are boosting the domestic manufacturing of power electronics devices, thereby contributing to the growth of APAC. The growth of Europe can be attributed to countries such as the U.K. and Germany.

Global Power Electronics Market: Competitive Landscape

The presence of a large number of global and regional participants in the global power electronics market and low differentiation in their product offerings have rendered the arena highly competitive. The intensity of rivalry will remain high due to switching cost also. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Microsemi Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Texas Instrumentation Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and ABB Ltd.

