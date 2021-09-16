Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market – Trends and Opportunities with Forecast up to 2017 – 2025

Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=3639&source=atm

Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Drivers and Restraints

The global market for point-of-care (PoC) molecular diagnostics is predicted to rise at a solid pace in the next couple of years because of the rise in instances of infectious diseases and also the increasing awareness in the public about the pre-disease detection. Quick unraveling of the causative agents is the key to treating such diseases successfully.

Apart from that, increasing research and development owing to rising funding by both government and private entities is also having a positive impact on the market. This has led to new and better products being rolled out every now and then. Thermo Fisher Scientific, for example, has launched the latest versions of oncomine BRCA research assay and oncomine comprehensive assay (OCA). This assay uses unique NGS workflow to identify all classes of BRCA1/2 alterations. Such developments are providing a solid impetus to the market for point-of-care diagnostics.

One factor posing a challenge to the market, on the other hand, is the protracted time needed for developing molecular diagnostics. This is because the development process consists of numerous stages involving prototype designing, research, testing, and pre- and post-marketing activities. Besides, complicated regulatory processes have also served to restrain the market.

Global Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Market Potential

Going forward, it is felt that progress in DNA sequencing and analysis will further speed up accurate detection of the causative agents. These kinds of technological progress is expected to provide further impetus to the market for point-of-care diagnostics.

The point-of-care diagnostics at present finds usage in the domains of oncology, infectious diseases, and hematology and endocrinology. Of those, the infectious diseases are driving most of the demand in the market. This is mainly on account of rising cases of Zika and other viruses causing deadly maladies.

Global Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical standpoint, uptake of point-of-care molecular diagnostics is maximum in North America owing to the increasing occurrence of both cancer and infectious diseases. Another factor that makes North America a market leader is the presence of many key players in the region – this has resulted in introduction of many POC molecular diagnostics products.

Global Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

A handful of well-entrenched large companies of the likes of Abbott, Roche, and Danaher hold a sway over the market. A few other notable players are BioMerieux, Bayer, Sysmex, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. However with new companies entering the fray, competition in the worldwide point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is set to heat up in the near future.

Savvy players are seen trying to bolster their positions in the market through research and development of better products and strategic acquisitions.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=3639&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=3639&source=atm

The Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size

2.1.1 Global Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Production 2014-2025

2.2 Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Market

2.4 Key Trends for Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Point-of-care Molecular Diagnostics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald