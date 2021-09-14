Polypropylene Cables Market Higher Mortality Rates by 2019 – 2027

Global Polypropylene Cables market report from TMR (TMR)’s viewpoint

TMR (TMR) analyzes the Polypropylene Cables market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Polypropylene Cables market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Polypropylene Cables market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Queries addressed in the Polypropylene Cables market report:

What opportunities are present for the Polypropylene Cables market players to enhance their business footprint?

What manufacturing techniques are being implemented in the development of advanced Polypropylene Cables ?

Which segment is witnessing huge traction from the consumers?

For what purposes, is Polypropylene Cables being utilized?

How many units of Polypropylene Cables is estimated to be sold in 2019?

Competitive Landscape

In April 2018, ExxonMobil Company launched advanced an polypropylene series “Achieve”, featuring new products for use in various applications such as automotive parts, rigid packaging, nonwovens, and appliances

Prysmian Group

Founded in 1891, the Prysmian Group is headquartered in Milan, Italy. The company is a manufacturer and supplier of energy and telecommunication cables and systems with more than 82 production units and 17 R&D centers worldwide. The Prysmian Group is one of the leading European fiber optic cable manufacturing companies offering products for use in different industries such as telecommunication, marine, military & defense, and multimedia & enterprise network, among others.

Nexans S.A.

Established in 2000, Nexans S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. Nexans S.A. provides complete range of cable solutions and services to cater the diverse needs of their customers. The company provide cable and cabling solutions to power networks, rail transport, wind turbines, automation, and buildings with reliability and operational efficiency.

Leoni AG

Founded in 1917, Leoni AG is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. Leoni AG is one of the global leading providers of cables, cable systems, wires, optical fibers, and related services to the electrical appliances industry and others.

Some of the significant players in the global market are Prysmian Group, Leoni, Shandong Guangxing, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa, General Cable, Baosheng Group, Wanda Cable, Nexans, Dongying Taide, Far East Cable, Shandong Baoshida, and Anhui Huining, among others.

Global Polypropylene Cables Market – Dynamics

The growth of the chemical and plastic industries has positively affected the market for polypropylene cables. Rise in demand for advanced electronic devices and increase in usage of polypropylene cables in various audio equipment are significant factors driving the polypropylene cables market. Polypropylene cables are widely used with electronic components such as wires and audio equipment. Nanodoping can efficiently enhance electrical, thermal, and mechanical characteristics of polypropylene, which offers advanced technique for solving temperature issues in HVDC cable insulation. Polypropylene has a comparatively elevated melting point as compared to polyethylene. Thus, it is used in wires that are required in high temperatures. Moreover, it has greater breakdown power and volume resistivity, which is of importance for raising a cable's working voltage level. Polypropylene cables, however, are brittle and rigid, and possess low heat resistance and heat conductivity. In addition, polypropylene has a strong tensile strength and hence, it can resist 4,800 psi in heavy loads. Polypropylene also has low density compared to other plastics.

Polypropylene cables are commonly used in automotive parts due to its low price, excellent mechanical characteristics, and moldability. Battery cases and trays, bumpers, fender liners, interior trim, instrument boards, and door trims are its main application areas. Other main characteristics of automotive applications of polypropylene cable include low linear thermal expansion coefficient and particular gravity, high chemical strength, and processability. North America is one of the largest markets for industrial automation.

Global Polypropylene Cables Market – Segmentation

The global polypropylene cables market can be segmented based on:

Type

End-use Industry

Global Polypropylene Cables Market, by Type

In terms of type, the global polypropylene cables market can be divided into:

Multi-mode

Single-mode

Global Polypropylene Cables Market, by End-use Industry

Based on end-use industry, the global polypropylene cables can be classified into:

Submarine

Power & Energy

Oil & Gas

Automobile

Others

The report on the global polypropylene cables market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on market segments and regions.

Regional analysis for global polypropylene cables market includes:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The Polypropylene Cables market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

Key findings of the Polypropylene Cables market study:

Information about the recent R&D activities performed by each Polypropylene Cables market player.

Region-wise and country-wise breakdown of the Polypropylene Cables market to grasp the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Key trends influencing the consumption pattern of consumers across various regions and countries.

Historical and future progress of the global Polypropylene Cables market.

Year-on-year growth of the global Polypropylene Cables market in terms of value and volume.

The Polypropylene Cables report considers 2018 as the base year and 2019–2029 as the forecast period to demonstrate the overall market growth.

