Orthopedic Accessories Market Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Orthopedic Accessories Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global orthopedic accessories market was valued at about $1.8 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.9 billion at a CAGR of 1.4% through 2022.

The orthopedic accessories devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of orthopedic accessories and related services. Orthopedic accessories are used to fix or remove implants from the body. Some of the key products included in this market are bone cements, casting materials, and removal systems.

The increase in the number of medical cases due to road and sports accidents is driving the Orthopaedic Accessories market. The probability of bones and other muscle tissues getting ruptured is high in road and sports accidents, thus requiring orthopaedic accessories like arm support, knee braces and hip support for providing rigid support to the ruptured tissue and broken joint/bones during the treatment. Orthopaedic accessories immobilise the bones and give them time to heal.

High rate of product recalls is restraining the Orthopedic Accessories market. Product Recall is a process of retrieving all faulty and defective products that have been sold or are available in the market. If an orthopedic Accessory company recalls a product from the market, the company takes up all the cost of fixing the defective product and cost of replacement.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the orthopedic accessories market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the orthopedic accessories market are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer-Biomet Holding, DePuy Synthes, Smith and Nephew PLC, McDavid

