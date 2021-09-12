Nutritional Feed Additives Market Key-Players, Size, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2022

The Business Research Company’s Nutritional Feed Additives Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global nutritional feed additives market was valued at about $8.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $9.62 billion at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2022.

The nutritional feed additives market consists of sales of nutritional feed additives which are used to improve animals nutrition. Nutrition feed additives are an important portion of nutrition that enhance yield and quality of food. Nutrition feed additives improve the overall gut health, digestion process and appetite.

The rise in consumption of meat products is one of the driving factors for the Nutrition Feed Additives Market. Due to high meat consumption, the concern for high quality meat is also increasing. Thus, in order to deliver high quality meat, add-on nutrition feed additives are fed to the animals so that they have good digestion to build on more muscle and weight.

Feed additives manufacturers are investing in the R&D of organic feed additives as there is a growing demand for organic and natural feed products in the nutritional feed additives market. When compared to synthetic nutrition feed additives, organic feed additives have less side effects and also improves yield. Therefore, poultry farmers are switching to herbal nutrition feed additives.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the nutritional feed additives market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the nutritional feed additives market are BASF SE, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nutreco N.V.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald