Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market 2020: Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast By 2025

The Report Titled on "Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market" firstly presented the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) fundamentals: Scope, Definition, Classifications, Segmentation, Applications and Market Overview. This report studies the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market Competition Landscape, Market Drivers and Trends, Opportunities and Challenges, Risks and Entry Barriers, Sales Channels, Distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. This report also studies the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2025.

Key Issues Addressed by Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market: Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations, The market forecast and growth areas for Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market, Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities, Historical shipment and revenue, Analysis key applications, Main Players market share.

Scope of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market: This report researches the worldwide Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL cant take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment.

A 4PL is an independent, singularly accountable, non-asset based integrator of clients supply and demand chains. The 4PLs role is to implement and manage a value creating business solution through control of time and place utilities and influence on form and possession utilities within the client organization. Performance and success of the 4PLs intervention is measured as a function of value creation within the client organization.

The logistics market is large, fragmented and populated by a wide range of differing companies. There are multinational companies offering a comprehensive range of logistics services leading the industry, down to smaller national freight forwarders, offering simple logistics services. The market has been driven by consolidation over the last 20 years, with customers seeking fewer, larger providers that are able to manage complex supply chains on a global basis.

Market growth has been driven by both increased economic activity and the continued trend in outsourcing of logistics activities to third-parties, both new outsourcers and companies outsourcing more activities to third-parties. The largest region in terms of outsourced logistics market size is Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, with the Asia Pacific region having experienced faster growth in logistics market value than other regions. Outsourcing penetration is highest in Europe, but levels are increasing quickly in Asia Pacific. Key Trends The trend of outsourcing business processes and supply chain activities continues to be a driver of logistics company revenues and hence market growth. The growth of e-commerce is also creating an environment where supply chains are adapting to new models. Ecommerce is driving further logistics outsourcing to third-party supply chain specialists.

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

The top three groups are all based in Europe: DHL is the largest provider globally, followed by Kuehne & Nagel and DB Schenker Logistics. All three have grown slower than the market in recent years as they have consolidated the major acquisitions made in the past. Most, but not all, of the leading logistics providers operate on a global scale, covering more than one continent. Some have a signific presence in all regions (ie Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific and Middle East / Africa). There has been significant mergers and acquisitions activity in the global logistics industry.

Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market size will increase to 910 Million US$ by 2025, from 790 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL).

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) in global market.

Based on Product Type, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

☯ Transportation

☯ Warehousing

☯ Value-added Services

☯ Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

☯ Other

☯ Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

Based on end users/applications, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

☯ Consumer Goods

☯ Healthcare

☯ Industrial

☯ Elements

☯ Food

☯ Groceries

☯ Automotive

☯ Technological

☯ Retailing

☯ Other

☯ Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)

Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market: Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

(Mexico, Brazil) Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

(Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

(Poland, Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

(China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand) Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Report Can Answer The Following Questions:

❶ What is the (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) Production, Production Value, Consumption, Consumption Value, Import and Export of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)?

❷ Who are the key manufacturers of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market? How are their operating situation (Capacity, Production, Price, Cost, Gross and Revenue)?

❸ What are the types and applications of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)? What is the market share of each type and application?

❹ What are the Upstream Raw Materials and Manufacturing Equipment of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)? What is the manufacturing process of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL)?

❺ Economic impact on Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry and development trend of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) industry.

❻ What will the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Size and The Growth Rate be in 2025?

❼ What are the key factors driving the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market?

