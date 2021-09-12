Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market Volume Analysis by 2025

Assessment of the Global Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices Market

The recent study on the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Intra-Abdominal Pressure Measurement Devices market.

Analysis, By Region

North America dominated the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market in revenue terms in 2015 and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. North America accounted for 56.4% value share in 2016 and is projected to account for 59.0% share by the end of 2026. In terms of value, the North America market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. The MEA intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market is expected to remain the least attractive regional market in the global intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices market in revenue terms, with an attractiveness index of 0.1 over the forecast period. MEA accounted for 2.1% value share in 2016 and is projected to account for 1.7% share by the end of 2026.

Most doctors in the developing world have not adopted intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices due to a lack of information about the inherent benefits

Intra-abdominal pressure measurement devices are needed across ICUs. However, global adoption is relatively less as most physicians in the ICUs of hospitals in developing regions are grossly unaware of the benefits such devices offer. Physicians are mostly uninterested in knowing the benefits and even though these devices are helpful, adoption is a challenge due to the complexity of the device. To change this situation, a simplification of product design is desired so that such devices can be used easily.

