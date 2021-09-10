UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes Market Poised to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Between 2016 – 2024

In this report, the global UV-cured Acrylic Adhesive Tapes market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

This report analyzes and forecasts the ceramic & porcelain tiles, and bathroom materials, furniture & accessories market in Morocco. The market has been forecast on the basis of revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints for the market in Morocco. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for ceramic & porcelain tiles, and bathroom materials, furniture & accessories during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the ceramic & porcelain tiles, and bathroom materials, furniture & accessories market in Morocco.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the market in Morocco. Porter’s Five Forces Model for the ceramic & porcelain tiles, and bathroom materials, furniture & accessories market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the market in Morocco by segmenting it into products such as ceramic and porcelain tiles, and bathroom materials, furniture and accessories. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. City-level segmentation includes current and forecast demand for ceramic and porcelain tiles, bathroom materials, and furniture and accessories in Casablanca, Rabat, Fez, Marrakech, Agadir, Tangier, and Rest of Morocco.

The report provides the actual revenue for the ceramic & porcelain tiles, and bathroom materials, furniture & accessories market for 2015 and the estimated revenue for 2016 with forecast for the next eight years. Market revenue is in US$ Mn for the ceramic & porcelain tiles market and in US$ Thousand for the bathroom materials, furniture & accessories market.

Morocco Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles, Bathroom Materials, and Furniture and Accessories Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders have been conducted. Primary research represented a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proved to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, oneSOURCE, Factiva, and Bloomberg; national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Morocco Ceramic and Porcelain Tiles, Bathroom Materials, and Furniture and Accessories Market: Competitive Landscape

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the Morocco ceramic & porcelain tiles, and bathroom materials, furniture & accessories market. Key players in the market include Roca Sanitario, S.A., Jaquar, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Kohler Co., Grohe AG, HSIL Hindware, Hansgrohe Group, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Duravit, S.B.S. Porcher, Supercerame, Porcelanosa, Marazzi, NG Kütahya Seramik, Jacob Delafon, Creavit, and RAK Ceramics. Key market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The Morocco ceramic & porcelain tiles, and bathroom materials, furniture & accessories market has been segmented as follows:

Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market: Product Analysis

Glazed Porcelain

Full-body Porcelain

Ceramic Floor Tiles

Ceramic Wall Tiles

Thin Tiles

Bathroom Materials Market: Product Analysis

Floor Ceramic Porcelain Natural Stone Others

Wall Ceramic Porcelain Natural Stone Glass Aluminum Paint Wallpaper Others



Bathroom Furniture & Accessories Market: Product Analysis

Furniture Modular Furniture Fitted Furniture

Baths & Sanitary ware

Faucets

Bathroom Accessories Mirrors Toilet Roll Holders Robe Hooks Towel Rods & Rings Wall Trays Soap Dishes Others



Morocco Market: City Analysis

Casablanca

Rabat

Fez

Marrakech

Agadir

Tangier

Rest of Morocco

