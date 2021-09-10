Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the Waterproofing Admixture Market 2016 – 2024

Assessment of the Global Waterproofing Admixture Market

Competitive Assessment

Regional Assessment

End-use Industry

Scope of the Report

The report is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts, with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mail. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various national and international databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2024, considering the macro and micro-environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the photopheresis products market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, vaccination expenditure, and regulatory requirements.

The market overview section of the report includes qualitative analysis of the photopheresis products market including the determining factors and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, market trends and opportunities, along with white space analysis. In addition, market attractiveness analysis by country, isotopic application and end-user along with competitive landscape by key players have been provided which explain the intensity of competition in the market considering different geographical locations. The competitive scenario between market players has been evaluated through market share analysis. These factors would help the market players take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and increase their shares in the global market.

Global Photopheresis Products Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

The market is driven by increase in graft versus host disease conditions and novel benefits of photopheresis therapy in different therapeutic indications. The market is expected to grow due to favorable reimbursement scenario in various countries for photopheresis therapy. In terms of End user, specialty clinics are less preferred when compared with hospitals. This is mainly due to the high cost of the photopheresis products which can only afford by the hospitals.

Geographically, the global photopheresis products market has been segmented into five regions with North America leading the market in 2015 followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The requirement for photopheresis products are rapidly growing in Asia Pacific due to increase in transplantations and penetration of key market players entering into this geography are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Key companies profiled in the report include Macopharma, Med Tech Solutions GmbH, Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Terumo Corporation, and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

The photopheresis products market has been segmented as follows:

Global Photopheresis products Market, by Product

Open system

Closed system

Global photopheresis products market, by Therapeutic Area

Graft versus host disease

Transplant rejections

Autoimmune diseases

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

Global photopheresis products market, by End User

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Global photopheresis products market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

