Hard Candies Market 2019 Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2024

The global Hard Candies market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Hard Candies market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Hard Candies market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hard Candies market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Hard Candies market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
This report focuses on Hard Candies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hard Candies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
UHA Mikakuto Co.,Ltd
Skittles
Ferrara Candy Company
Pop Rocks
The Hershey Company
YumEarth
Zollipops
Dum Dums
Life Savers
MARS
Charms
Jolly Rancher
Werthers Originals
Tootsie Roll Inc.
Perugina(Nestle)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Lollipop
Traditional
Segment by Application
Supermarket
Retail Store
Each market player encompassed in the Hard Candies market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hard Candies market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
