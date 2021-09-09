Text Analytics Market Competitive Intelligence Analysis 2019-2029

In 2018, the market size of Text Analytics Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Text Analytics .

This report studies the global market size of Text Analytics , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Text Analytics Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Text Analytics history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Text Analytics market, the following companies are covered:

major players in the text analytics market based on their 2015 revenues. Some of the major players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, RapidMiner, Inc., Attensity Group, Inc., Predixion Software, Lexalytics, Inc. and Angoss Software Corporation.

The global text analytics market is segmented as below:

Text Analytics Market:

Text Analytics Market: By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Text Analytics Market: By Applications

Data Analysis & Forecasting

Fraud/Spam Detection

Intelligence & Law Enforcement

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Text Analytics Market: By End-User

Military and Defense

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Entertainment and Media

Others (Automotive and Transportation and Hospitality)

Text Analytics Market: By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe EU7 CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China South Asia Australasia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Text Analytics product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Text Analytics , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Text Analytics in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Text Analytics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Text Analytics breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Text Analytics market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Text Analytics sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

