Potassium Iodide Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2038 2016 – 2024

Assessment of the Global Potassium Iodide Market

Segmentation

The global industrial burner market has been segmented on the basis of burner type, fuel type, operating temperature, automation, application, ad end-use. Further, burner type segment has further been divided into regenerative burners, high velocity burner, thermal radiation, radiant burner, customized (burner boiler), natural draft burner, flat flame burner and line burner. The customized type burner holds the largest market share while the high velocity burner is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

On the basis of fuel type the market has been divided into oil based, gas based and dual fuel type. The operating temperature and automation segments have been sub-divided into high temperature, low temperature and monoblock, duobock respectively. The application segment has been bifurcated into boilers, furnace/oven/kiln, and air heating/drying. On the basis of end-use the market has been divided into petrochemicals, power generation, chemicals & specialty chemicals, mining and mineral, metal, pharmaceutical, glass, ceramics, food processing, automotive, printing & publishing

Geographically, the report classifies the global industrial burner market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Russia, Turkey, China, India, Japan, UAE, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2014 to 2024 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

The report also includes key industry developments in the industrial burner market. Porter Five Force analysis is also included in the report. The report also covers segment wise, market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis for all regions covered in the scope of study. It shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Global Industrial Burner Market: Competitive Analysis

The report further presents competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global industrial burner market based on their 2015 revenues, and profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Key players profiled in the global Industrial burner market include Alzeta Corporation, ANDRITZ, Baltur S.p.A, Bloom Engineering, Forbes Marshall, Foster Wheeler AG, Honeywell International Inc. (Maxon), Limpsfield Combustion Engineering Ltd, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd, Oilon , Osaka Gas Co., Ltd, QED Combustion, Selas Heat Technology Company, and Wesman Group.

The global industrial burner market is segmented as below:

By Fuel Type

Oil-based

Gas-based

Dual fuel

By Automation

Monoblock

Duoblock

By Burner Type

Regenerative Burners

High Velocity Burner

Thermal Radiation

Radiant Burner

Customized (Burner Boiler)

Flat Flame Burner

Line Burner

Others

By Operating Temperature

High Temperature (> 1400F)

Low Temp (< 1400F)

By Application

Boilers

Furnace/Ovens/Kiln

Air Heating/ Drying

Others

By End User

Petrochemicals

Power Generation

Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals

Mining and Mineral

Metal

Pharmaceutical

Glass

Ceramics

Food Processing

Automotive

Printing & Publishing

Others

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Russia Turkey Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



