Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for XX 2018 – 2026

competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are expected to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and enhance their shares in the global allergy immunotherapy market.

Geographically, the global allergy immunotherapy market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report provides market size and forecast for the major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. It also provides market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis of key players, thereby presenting a thorough examination of the overall competitive scenario of the global allergy immunotherapy market.

Major players operating in the global allergy immunotherapy market are Stallergenes Greer, Aimmune Therapeutics, ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics, Merck KGaA (Allergopharma), HAL Allergy Group, DBV Technologies, Circassia, Biomay AG, and Anergis.

The global allergy immunotherapy market has been segmented as follows:

By Treatment Type

SCIT (Subcutaneous Immunotherapy)

SLIT (Sublingual Immunotherapy)

By Allergy Type

Allergic Rhinitis

Asthma

Food Allergy

Venom Allergy

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy and Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



