Taiwanese IC Packaging & Testing Industry, 4Q 2019 | Growth Factors And Industry Players
The report finds that shipment value of the Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry arrived over USD 4.15 billion in the third first quarter of 2019, up 12.1% sequentially and 1.7% year-on-year. While the demand for smartphones is likely to persist, HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI applications are expected to be major growth drivers to bolster high-end wafer-level packaging service demand thus the industry is anticipated to continue on the growth trajectory. The industry is expected to have continued growth momentum in the fourth quarter, reaching US$4.2 billion.
Download PDF Brochure for Latest Research Study: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2601030
Table of Contents
Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020 Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value by Service Type, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020
Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value , 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020 Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020 Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Rankings, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019 Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Vendors’ Tier, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Testing Industry’s Shipment Value Rankings, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019 Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Vendors’ Tier, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019 Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Exchange Rate, 2Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Research Scope & Definitions
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2601030
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street,
Albany NY,
United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald