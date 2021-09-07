You are here

Taiwanese IC Packaging & Testing Industry, 4Q 2019 | Growth Factors And Industry Players

Press Release

The report finds that shipment value of the Taiwanese IC packaging and testing industry arrived over USD 4.15 billion in the third first quarter of 2019, up 12.1% sequentially and 1.7% year-on-year. While the demand for smartphones is likely to persist, HPC (High Performance Computing) and AI applications are expected to be major growth drivers to bolster high-end wafer-level packaging service demand thus the industry is anticipated to continue on the growth trajectory. The industry is expected to have continued growth momentum in the fourth quarter, reaching US$4.2 billion.

Table of Contents

Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020      Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry Shipment Value by Service Type, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020
Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value , 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020                        Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value, 1Q 2017 – 1Q 2020                              Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Rankings, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019          Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Vendors’ Tier, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Testing Industry’s Shipment Value Rankings, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019            Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Vendors’ Tier, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019    Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Packaging Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Taiwanese IC Testing Industry Shipment Value Share by Customers’ Origin, 1Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Exchange Rate, 2Q 2017 – 3Q 2019
Research Scope & Definitions

